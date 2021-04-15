Report

Angry graduates blocks the Governorate building in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-04-15T19:48:26+0000
Angry graduates blocks the Governorate building in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Angry graduates closed on Thursday the Governorate Office building of the Governorate Office in the city of Nasiriya, in Dhi Qar governorate protesting for neglecting their demands.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said dozens of graduates of administration and economy majors blocked this evening Imam Ali Street with burning tires protesting against the delay of their appointment.

Dhi Qar Governorate has witnessed widespread protests, and is home to more than two million people. Many of its residents have been protesting for years against mismanagement, lack of basic public services and job opportunities.

