Shafaq News / Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dozens demonstrated in Al-Salhiya area, protesting poor services in the area.

He added that protestors burned the gate of the Nasiriyah municipality Building, calling for the dismissal of its director, Kadhim Al-Safi.

Our correspondent noted that dozens of people demonstrated in front of Dhi Qar's education directorate, calling for thei demands to be met.