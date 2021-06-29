Angry demonstrators in Dhi Qar block two main bridges in the center of Nasiriyah

Shafaq News/ Angry demonstrators in Dhi Qar governorate blocked today, Tuesday, two main bridges in the center of Nasiriyah city. Shafaq News Agency's reporter stated that since the dawn, dozens of demonstrators in Nasiriyah, blocked the Zaytoun and Al-Nasr bridges in the center of Dhi Qar with burning tires. They are demanding to improve the services, especially the power, and to dismiss the corrupts. Southern Iraq, especially in Nasiriya, has been a hotbed of protest in recent years after decades of conflict and neglect have left public services in a dire situation. Residents complain about polluted water and only having several hours of electricity per day.

