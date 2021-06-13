Report

Angry demonstrators block vital roads in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-13T20:55:48+0000
Angry demonstrators block vital roads in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Angry demonstrators in eastern Dhi Qar governorate blocked the main road linking Nasiriyah and Maysan today evening.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dozens of demonstrators in Al-Islah district, east of Nasiriyah, blocked the only bridge in the district with burning tires, as well as the Al-Islah - Sayed Dakhil road and the Dhi Qar - Maysan road.

The demonstrators demanded, according to our correspondent, services and the dismissal of the governor and corrupt administrators in the district.

Dhi Qar has been witnessing for several months protests against the deterioration of services, demanding the dismissal of the local government and officials.

