Angry demonstrators block main roads in Dhi Qar to demand jobs, services

Shafaq News/ A group of unemployed graduates in Dhi Qar took the streets to demand jobs, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Sunday.

The demonstrators who blocked the vital al-Zaytoun Bridge, downtown the governorate's capital city Nasiriyah, demanded posts in the public sector.

In the same context, the residents of al-Askari neighborhood in the district of Souq al-Shoyoukh, south of Dhi Qar, organized a demonstration to demand expanding the sewage network to their neighborhood.

The demonstrators blocked the road linking the district with the governorate's capital city, said Shafaq News Agency correspondent.