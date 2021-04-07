Angry demonstrators block a bridge in Nasiriya, demand the release of an activist

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-07T16:07:52+0000

Shafaq News /Angry demonstrators blocked on Wednesday a bridge in the city of Nasiriya, the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said dozens of demonstrators blocked Al-Nasr Bridge demanding the release of the civil right activist Hussein, who was detained in Karbala governorate. Our correspondent quoted the demonstrators saying, "Hussein was arrested for raising a sign in the center of Karbala, on which he wrote “Zelm Nasiriya” (Zelm is an Arabic word means “men”, the activist meant that the demonstrators are the real men of the city and not the officials).” Dhi Qar Governorate has witnessed widespread protests, and is home to more than two million people. Many of its residents have been protesting for years against mismanagement, corruption and lack of basic public services and job opportunities.

