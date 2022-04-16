An upcoming meeting of the political leaders to overcome the deadlock

Shafaq News/ The State of Law bloc revealed that the heads of political blocs would meet before Eid al-Fitr to overcome the political "deadlock."

Dakhel Radi, a deputy of the State of Law, told Shafaq News Agency, "The dialogues among the political forces are continuing and have not ended, as well as between the leaders of the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist bloc."

"The heads of the political blocs may hold a meeting to reach a positive result in the month of Ramadan before Eid al-Fitr." He added.

Since the Iraqi Parliament held its first session on the ninth of last January, the situation became more complicated with the Framework insisting on having the "Shiite" largest bloc because the prime minister is entitled to the Shiites, while the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr refuses to engage in an alliance with the Framework forces and adheres to excluding the leader of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki from any alliance.

On the other hand, the dispute between the two Kurdish poles continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.

The scene became more critical after al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from negotiations to form the next government and choose the next prime minister giving this task to the Framework to solve in 40 days.