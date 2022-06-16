An opinion split among the CF's forces on re-selecting Al-Kadhimi for Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ A source in the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) revealed divergent views among the forces regarding choosing the current Prime Minister for another term

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "some forces in the Framework support the directives of the political forces to choose Al-Kadhimi for Prime Minister."

"The political blocs, including the Sadrist movement, agreed to vote of confidence for Al-Kadhimi to head the new government, with a radical change to the cabinet."

The source indicated that "Al-Kazemi's nomination to head the new government would have the support of al-Sadr, which is what the Framework is looking for, especially after the Sadrists withdrew from the political process."

Earlier, a source told our Agency that the Pro-Iranian group has some candidates. Still, "if everyone agrees to choose Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for another term, it might be accepted."

"Despite al-Sadr's withdrawal from the political process, the Framework would ask him about his candidate for prime minister," he added.