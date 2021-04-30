An official statement lists intelligence achievements following Al-Sudani's dismissal

Shafaq News / The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency at the Ministry of Interior reported on Friday that a lot had been achieved against ISIS since the dismissal of the former Diyala intelligence director, Brigadier General Ali Al-Sudani.

It justified its decision by "the poor intelligence effort" in Diyala amid surging security breaches in the governorate.

The statement explained that the recent attacks in Abi Saida and al-Abbara, which resulted in many victims among security forces and civilians, reflected the "inability of the Director of the Intelligence Services in the governorate to fulfill the duties of his position and poor management of the crisis there".

The statement added that after the dismissal of Al-Sudani, 12 terrorists were arrested, many dens were destroyed, heavy, medium, and light weapons and explosive devices were seized.

Two days ago, a reliable security source stated that Major General Ali Khawam had been appointed as Director of Intelligence and Combating Terrorism in Diyala Governorate, instead of Al-Sudani.