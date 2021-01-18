Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An official in Dhi Qar warn of the exacerbation of the overfishing problem

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-18T14:36:44+0000
An official in Dhi Qar warn of the exacerbation of the overfishing problem

Shafaq News / The environment department's director in Dhi Qar Governorate, Qasim Suhail, confirmed the exacerbation of the overfishing problem during the last period, indicating that the governmental police command had been addressed to provide a security force to put an end to the problem. 

Suhail told Shafaq News agency that his administration receives daily telegrams from its division stationed in Al-Jabayish district, south of Dhi Qar, regarding repeated cases overfishing." 

He added, "we cannot move without the presence of the security forces that used to provide one policeman to monitor the fishing operations, and was later withdrawn for unknown reasons."

related

A security official injured in an Ashaeri area

Date: 2020-08-25 17:22:55
A security official injured in an Ashaeri area

Al-Haboubi Square receives demonstrators again

Date: 2020-12-18 13:21:16
Al-Haboubi Square receives demonstrators again

Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-09-05 12:06:24
Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar

Lawyer shot dead inside his house by unknown gunmen in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-08 12:35:44
Lawyer shot dead inside his house by unknown gunmen in Dhi Qar

Unknown party arrests Zagros journalists in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-08 21:09:58
Unknown party arrests Zagros journalists in Dhi Qar

Security force takes a journalist to unknown location

Date: 2020-09-10 17:24:22
Security force takes a journalist to unknown location

Life returning to normal in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-11 11:27:09
Life returning to normal in Dhi Qar

Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2020-09-22 16:28:24
Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate