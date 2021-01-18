An official in Dhi Qar warn of the exacerbation of the overfishing problem

Shafaq News / The environment department's director in Dhi Qar Governorate, Qasim Suhail, confirmed the exacerbation of the overfishing problem during the last period, indicating that the governmental police command had been addressed to provide a security force to put an end to the problem.

Suhail told Shafaq News agency that his administration receives daily telegrams from its division stationed in Al-Jabayish district, south of Dhi Qar, regarding repeated cases overfishing."

He added, "we cannot move without the presence of the security forces that used to provide one policeman to monitor the fishing operations, and was later withdrawn for unknown reasons."