Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An official complains of Saladin’s share in the 2021 budget

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-02T16:32:39+0000
An official complains of Saladin’s share in the 2021 budget

Shafaq News / An official in Saladin Governorate said the 2021 budget neglected to allocate sufficient share for the areas affected by terrorism.

MP Jassim al-Jibara told Shafaq News Agency that “Saladin's share amounted to 68 billion dinars,” adding that the budget law has neglected the areas affected by terrorism and destruction for six consecutive years including Saladin.

He added that these areas suffer also from lack of essential services and strategic projects.

Al-Jibara indicated that "since 2014 until now, more than 70% of Saladin is destroyed and the percentage may increase due to government negligence and the cumulative service problems in addition to the absence of the international and humanitarian organizations in the Governorate."

Earlier, the Iraqi parliament voted, on the 2021 federal budget law with a deficit of more than 28 trillion dinars.

Based on the new budget, the revenues amounted to more than 101 trillion Iraqi dinars, compared with 106 trillion dinars in 2019, while expenditures were estimated at 129 trillion dinars.

The budget specified the price of a barrel of oil at $45 (1,450 dinars per dollar.)

related

A police commander survives an attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-03-20 06:55:49
A police commander survives an attack in Saladin

Iraq regains confidence in dealing with “outlawed militias”

Date: 2021-01-05 20:10:47
Iraq regains confidence in dealing with “outlawed militias”

A PMF fighter killed in a prank gone wrong in Saladin

Date: 2021-02-18 16:59:15
A PMF fighter killed in a prank gone wrong in Saladin

ISIS attacks a security point in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-23 20:54:05
ISIS attacks a security point in Saladin

massive ISIS attack killed 11 of PMF in Saladin

Date: 2021-01-23 21:09:02
massive ISIS attack killed 11 of PMF in Saladin

Iraqi warplanes strike ISIS locations in Saladin

Date: 2021-03-09 15:49:23
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIS locations in Saladin

ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-08 11:23:31
ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin

Saladin investigates into granting lands to ISIS terrorists

Date: 2021-02-08 08:43:38
Saladin investigates into granting lands to ISIS terrorists