An officer injures during Al-Aziziya demonstrations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-30T11:16:29+0000

Shafaq News/ Wasit Police Command announced, on Wednesday, that an officer was injured during the demonstrations last night in the Aziziya district. The police said in a brief, "An officer was injured yesterday with a sonic boom during the events of the demonstrations yesterday." It indicated that his "health condition is critical." Angry demonstrators in Dhi Qar governorate closed Al-Haboubi Square in the center of Nasiriyah city, the center of the governorate. The demonstrators confirmed that their friends had been arrested a while ago and had not been released until now, according to Shafaq News Agency correspondent. For their part, demonstrators in Wasit Governorate organized a sit in front of the al-Zubaidiyah thermal power station to protest the current power outage crisis. However, a local source in Al-Aziziyah district of Wasit governorate reported that four protesters were wounded by security forces' bullets. Dozens of the district's residents demonstrated yesterday protesting the decline in energy supply due to the increase in demand, technical problems, and attacks on power transmission towers. In addition, dozens protested yesterday in Basra demanding solutions for the current electricity crisis.

related

Wasit Governor warned of bribery and extortion

Date: 2020-12-05 07:33:48

Wasit demonstrators demand the dismissal of the governorate's local government

Date: 2021-02-14 13:34:51

Demonstrators in Wasit gather near the Turkish hospital demanding its completion

Date: 2021-06-16 16:36:51

Four drug traffickers arrested on the borders of Wasit Governorate

Date: 2020-12-16 10:40:19

Wasit protestors warn of a "corrupt political plan"

Date: 2021-03-14 14:35:37

Demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar and Wasit

Date: 2021-06-30 09:50:33

13 arrests in Diyala and Wasit in different security operations

Date: 2021-01-04 07:52:19

Wasit demonstrators demand restoring the dollar exchange rate against the Dinar

Date: 2021-03-25 15:34:28