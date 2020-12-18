Report

An officer injured in an ISIS attack in Abu Saida district

Date: 2020-12-18T16:02:58+0000
Shafaq News / A source in Diyala police said today, Friday, that an officer was injured in an ISIS attack in a village on the outskirts of Abu Saida district, 30 km northeast Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists attacked security points belonging to the Sixth Regiment of the Emergency Police on the outskirts of Al-Makhisa village, east of Abu Saida.

The source confirmed the outbreak of clashes between the police and the terrorists, who withdrew after the arrival of security reinforcements.

