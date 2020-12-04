An international coalition convoy enters Syria through the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / A Logistics convoy belonging to the international coalition crossed had crossed the Kurdish Autonomous Administration areas in northeastern Syria from Iraq.

The convoy entered from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq through Al-Walid border crossing, heading to the military bases of the coalition in Hasakah countryside, according to a statement by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The convoy included 40 trucks loaded with logistical materials, military equipment, bulldozers, and fuel tanks.

The Attorney General of the International Coalition Forces to Combat ISIS, Kevin Copsey, said during a press conference last November 24 that the international coalition will continue to provide support to the Syrian Democratic Forces because the war against ISIS has not ended in northern and eastern Syria.

"Qasd" is a major partner of the international coalition in fighting ISIS since 2014, and the Kurdish People's Protection Units is its backbone.