Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An intelligence team arrest a drug dealer in Najaf

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-20T19:51:57+0000
An intelligence team arrest a drug dealer in Najaf

Shafaq News / A security source in Najaf Governorate revealed the arrest of a drug dealer in possession of a large quantity of drugs and weapons.

The source told Shafaq News agency that, upon raiding his house, the intelligence team seized 2,500 narcotic pills, 300 grams of crystal Meth, one kilogram Triac, in addition to confiscating a Kalashnikov rifle and two pistols.

Earlier today, the Border Crossings Authority announced that it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle 750 grams of Triac to the country through the Mandali border crossing with Iran.

related

"Al-Suqoor" arrests a dangerous terrorist in Najaf

Date: 2021-01-17 11:50:12
"Al-Suqoor" arrests a dangerous terrorist in Najaf

Fire cracks lead to the discovery of a "big" oil well in Najaf

Date: 2020-08-09 15:41:37
Fire cracks lead to the discovery of a "big" oil well in Najaf

Pilgrims complain from "Expulsive" measures by Najaf's Crisis cell

Date: 2020-08-26 17:57:44
Pilgrims complain from "Expulsive" measures by Najaf's Crisis cell

I.G.S investigates a geological phenomenon that sparked fear in Najaf

Date: 2020-08-30 15:59:13
I.G.S investigates a geological phenomenon that sparked fear in Najaf

Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"

Date: 2020-09-09 20:47:54
Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"

Iraqi Civil Defense team rescue 43 citizens from a burning hotel

Date: 2020-09-11 19:46:23
Iraqi Civil Defense team rescue 43 citizens from a burning hotel

Clashes between protestors and Security forces in Najaf

Date: 2020-07-27 17:37:06
Clashes between protestors and Security forces in Najaf

Al-Sadr: attacking the diplomatic missions exposes Iraq to danger

Date: 2020-09-18 08:20:32
Al-Sadr: attacking the diplomatic missions exposes Iraq to danger