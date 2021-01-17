An "important" meeting will be held tomorrow to set a date for the elections, Al-Araji says

Shafaq News / The victory coalition revealed that a meeting will be held tomorrow to decide the date of early elections in Iraq.

The leader of the coalition, Aqeel Al-Rudaini, told Shafaq News agency, "There is a meeting between the three presidencies, the Board of Commissioners of the Elections Commission and all political forces, tomorrow, Monday, during which a date for early elections will be set."

Al-Rudaini added, "There is a great possibility to postpone the early elections, for two months or a little more. This matter will be finally settled at tomorrow's meeting."

The former Deputy Prime Minister, Bahaa Al-Araji, revealed earlier today that the recent meetings between political forces and presidencies had concluded that early elections would not rake place next June.