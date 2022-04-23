An explosive device kills two Iraqi police officers in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a security source reported that two Iraqi policemen were killed in an explosion south of Saladin Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that as part of the Solid Will Operation against ISIS remnants, the Iraqi forces were "combing" the area in Al-Dhuluiya when an explosive device blew up, killing two federal officers injuring two others.

Al-Dhuluiya district is located in the south of Saladin Governorate, 80 km north of Baghdad, on the eastern bank of the Tigris River. About 55 thousand people live in the area.

On Saturday, the Joint Operations Command launched the second stage of Operation "Solid Will" against ISIS in western Iraq.

The Security Media Cell said, "Under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, the Solid Will Operation was launched this morning, with the participation of the commands of the Al-Anbar, Al-Jazeera, and Karbala operations, in addition to forces from the Border Guard Command and the Popular Mobilization.

"The army and the air force support this operation." The Cell added.

The Special Forces, the Counter-Terrorism Service, and the Rapid Response Division lead helicopter operations, including ambushes in the desert.

This operation is followed by others in Diyala, Samarra, Saladin, and the southern Kirkuk to "pursue ISIS terrorist elements and eliminate terrorism."

Last March, the joint security forces carried out a large-scale operation (Solid Will) in the governorates of Nineveh, Saladin, and Al-Anbar against ISIS remnants.