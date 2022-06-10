Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An explosive device kills a man northeast of Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-10T08:38:25+0000
An explosive device kills a man northeast of Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a young man died, and others were injured by an explosive device north of Jalawla district, northeast of Diyala.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a device blew up near a tractor on an agricultural road in Umm al-Hinta village, which resulted in the death of a young man and the injury of 4 to 5 other members of his family

A security force rushed to the scene and launched an operation to “comb” the area.

Jalawla, 70 km northeast of Baqubah, a town of about 80,000 Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen just south of Diyala’s border with Iraq’s Kurdistan, has long experience with defeating ISIS who fled from the liberated areas and governorates to the orchards and the agricultural fields.

related

Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-28 17:26:52
Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

CTS arrests six terrorists in separate operations in four governorates

Date: 2021-11-06 18:49:26
CTS arrests six terrorists in separate operations in four governorates

Explosion targets a maintenance team in Diyala

Date: 2021-07-04 13:19:58
Explosion targets a maintenance team in Diyala

Iraqi security forces launch parallel operations in al-Abbara, Diyala

Date: 2022-01-27 10:11:34
Iraqi security forces launch parallel operations in al-Abbara, Diyala

Displaced return home in Diyala Governorate, Official

Date: 2021-02-15 08:52:41
Displaced return home in Diyala Governorate, Official

Five mortar shells land in Qara Tapa

Date: 2021-09-26 18:04:55
Five mortar shells land in Qara Tapa

Sudden problem deprives 80% of Diyala regions of electricity

Date: 2020-12-08 10:34:07
Sudden problem deprives 80% of Diyala regions of electricity

A civilian injured in an IED blast in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-07 14:59:09
A civilian injured in an IED blast in Diyala