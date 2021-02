Shafaq News/ Security forces, on Monday, closed a road leading to Jordan square in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to dismantle an explosive device planted at the road junction.

In a statement to Shafaq News agency, a security source attributed closing the road leading to Jordan Square to suspicions over a foreign object that turned out to be an explosive device.

The source added that "Saqr Baghdad" bomb squad was able to dismantle the device without any casualties successfully.