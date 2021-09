Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a security source reported that an explosive device blew up near the house of a former Iraqi MP in Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A device, planted by unknown persons, exploded on the side of the road in Al-Taji district, 200 meters from the house of former MP Atab Al-Douri, a candidate for the upcoming elections."

The explosion did not cause any losses.