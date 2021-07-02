An explosion targets two power transmission towers in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ An official security source reported today that two power transmission towers were detonated in Makhmour district, in Nineveh Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion caused a power outage in Dibagah district, noting that the explosion occurred late Thursday evening.

Recently, power transmission towers have been remarkably subjected to sabotage acts in several governorates, causing a power outage in light of a sharp rise in temperature in Iraq.

Last June, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed commands and intelligence services to protect energy towers, and pursue criminal groups.