An explosion targets the house of an athlete in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-16T06:01:46+0000
An explosion targets the house of an athlete in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar reported today that an explosion targeted the house of an athlete in the center of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that unidentified persons detonated an explosive device in front of the popular teams' official, Muhammad Khudair, in the Al-Shuhada neighborhood area.

The source indicated that the explosion resulted in material damage only, and no causalities were recorded, noting that the security forces cordoned off the scene of the incident and opened an investigation.

