Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar reported that an explosive device had exploded south of the governorate.

The source stated to Shafaq News Agency, "The explosion targeted the house of a citizen in Al-Akeeka district, in Al-Shuyoukh district, south of Nasiriyah", pointing out, "the reasons behind the attack are tribal disputes."

No causalities were registered.

Yesterday, an explosion targeted the house of the head of Nasiriyah's municipality with an explosive device.