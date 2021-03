Shafaq News/ A blast from a planted explosive device hit a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition in southern Iraq, a security source revealed today.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an IED hit a supply convoy of the US-led Coalition on a highway in al-Muthanna.

No causalities were registered.

A few hours ago, a similar attack targeted a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah.