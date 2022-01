Shafaq News/ An explosion targeted a Turkish military convoy on Saturday in the Zelikan area of Kurdistan Region.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device blew up targeting a Turkish military convoy in the Zelikan area, on the outskirts of Bashiqa in Nineveh, without causing any casualties.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish army, located in this area, is often exposed to attacks by unidentified parties.