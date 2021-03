Shafaq News / A security source reported today Thursday that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted in Nasiriyah, in Dhi Qar.

Washington accuses pro-Iranian Iraqi factions of being responsible for these attacks.

However, about 3000 soldiers from the Global Coalition forces, including 2,500 American soldiers, are deployed in Iraq to fight ISIS terrorist organization.

The Iraqi political forces demand the withdrawal of the American forces from the country, under the Iraqi Parliament's decision issued in January 2020, regarding the withdrawal of all foreign forces from the country.