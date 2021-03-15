An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Shafaq News / A security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted in Babel governorate.

No causalities were registered.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior announced releasing an abducted non-Iraqi national in Babel.

The Ministry said in a statement today, "After receiving information about a woman detained in a house in Babel, a joint force from the Police Command and the National Security Directorate proceeded to the target after obtaining legal approvals."

The statement indicated that the force was able to free the woman and arrest the perpetrators.