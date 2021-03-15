Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-15T13:43:58+0000
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Shafaq News / A security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted in Babel governorate.

No causalities were registered.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior announced releasing an abducted non-Iraqi national in Babel.

The Ministry said in a statement today, "After receiving information about a woman detained in a house in Babel, a joint force from the Police Command and the National Security Directorate proceeded to the target after obtaining legal approvals."

The statement indicated that the force was able to free the woman and arrest the perpetrators.

related

Tents of protesters were on fire in Iraq’ Babel Governorate

Date: 2020-10-20 13:49:26
Tents of protesters were on fire in Iraq’ Babel Governorate

An IED attack on a logistic convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-01-31 15:06:04
An IED attack on a logistic convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

PMF destroys ISIS Madafas north of Babel

Date: 2021-03-12 12:27:41
PMF destroys ISIS Madafas north of Babel

More than 70 injuries in demonstrations today in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-27 14:58:06
More than 70 injuries in demonstrations today in Iraq

Babel police command denies reports of an activist's assassination attempt

Date: 2021-02-07 18:00:06
Babel police command denies reports of an activist's assassination attempt

An explosion in a convoy of the International Coalition in Babel

Date: 2020-12-21 14:03:44
An explosion in a convoy of the International Coalition in Babel

Several injuries in an oil tanker explosion in Babel

Date: 2021-02-14 11:35:24
Several injuries in an oil tanker explosion in Babel

Iraqi civil defense contains fires in Badr organization headquarters

Date: 2020-07-28 05:32:56
Iraqi civil defense contains fires in Badr organization headquarters