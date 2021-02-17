An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-17T19:00:49+0000

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Thursday that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted south of Iraq. The source told Shafaq News agency, "An explosive device planted by unidentified persons exploded this evening on a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition on the Nasiriyah highway in Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq", noting that no injuries were recorded. No further details were immediately available.

