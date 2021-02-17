An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Dhi Qar
Shafaq News / A security source reported on Thursday that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted south of Iraq.
The source told Shafaq News agency, "An explosive device planted by unidentified persons exploded this evening on a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition on the Nasiriyah highway in Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq", noting that no injuries were recorded.