An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-01T12:01:58+0000

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Thursday that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted, west of Baghdad. The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device exploded on a logistics convoy of the coalition on the Abu Ghraib highway, west of Baghdad. No causalities were registered.

