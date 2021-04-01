Report
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Baghdad
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-04-01T12:01:58+0000
Shafaq News / A security source reported on Thursday that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted, west of Baghdad.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device exploded on a logistics convoy of the coalition on the Abu Ghraib highway, west of Baghdad.
No causalities were registered.
