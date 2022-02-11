An explosion shakes Maysan, no casualties

Date: 2022-02-11T20:34:41+0000

Shafaq News/ An explosion occurred on Friday evening in the city of Al-Amara, the capital of Maysan Governorate in southern Iraq. A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "A stun grenade blew up in the house of the pharmacist Malik Qassem Iblish Al-Abadi in Al-Nidaa neighborhood in Al-Amara, causing only material damage." On Thursday, three loud explosions were heard in Al-Amara. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up in Al-Moalemin neighborhood near the house of the member of the Saraya Al-Salam (Peace Brigades), Abu Abbas Al-Hamrani. He added that the second device exploded near the Al-Noor Private School while the third bomb was placed inside a sewer hole. No casualties were reported These events come after three prominent personnel were killed in Maysan. Later, Armed men opened fire on Karrar Abu Ragheef, a fighter in Saraya al-Salam affiliated with the Muqtada al-Sadr's Sadrist movement. On Saturday, unidentified men assassinated the anti-drug Judge Ahmad Faisal, and two days before, Hossam Al-Alawi, a major in the governorate police command, was also killed. The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, had said that part of the violence in Maysan was caused by the dispute between his Movement and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq led by Qais Khazali. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in Maysan on Thursday, accompanied by the ministers of defense and interior and the heads of security agencies. Upon his arrival to Al-Amara, the Prime Minister held expanded meetings with the commanders in charge of the southern governorate's security. Observers cite a growing sense of lawlessness in Maysan. Local officials blame what they describe as "successive weak governments, egregiously mishandled security, porous borders, and a lack of cooperation between government agencies" as the main reasons behind many unlawful manifestations in Maysan. It is not only at the heart of the country's thriving drug scene but also the battlefield of armed tribal conflicts, where confrontations can last for days with the security forces unable to deter the bloodshed. In a recent dispute between two major tribes, Katyusha rockets were used, injuring people.

