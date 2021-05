Shafaq News/ A blast by a sticky bomb reportedly targeted the vehicle of the civil activist and demonstrator, Imad al-Akili, in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar Governorate, on Sunday morning.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the explosion occurred near the Grand "Faleh Basha" mosque in Nasiriyah downtown.

Al-Akili sustained several injuries from the blast, our correspondent said, and he was transferred to the hospital for treatment.