An explosion kills nine civilians in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-29T20:09:39+0000
Shafaq News/ At least nine people were killed and more than 20 injured in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that on Saturday night, an explosive device attached to a vehicle blew up, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker explosion near a football stadium and a coffee shop.

The explosion, heard across Baghdad, was in a car park in a residential area of eastern Baghdad.

Reuters quoted a military statement saying a gas tanker exploded in a garage in East Baghdad, causing several casualties.

Security forces are investigating the incident.

