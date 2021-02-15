An explosion killed an Iraqi soldier in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ An explosion in southern Kirkuk claimed the life of an Iraqi soldier, a security source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "an explosive device went off this morning in targeting a force of the Iraqi army in a village in Daquq district, in the south of the governorate. The explosion killed an Iraqi soldier."

"A security force cordoned the location and started an investigation into the incident," indicating, "the body was transferred to the forensics' department."

It is noteworthy that the incident coincided with the visit of the Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, and Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, at the head of a high-ranking delegation, to Daquq District in Kirkuk Governorate, this morning.