Shafaq News/ A blast from an explosive device reportedly struck a convoy of the Coalition in the Saladin Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a roadside bomb targeted a supply convoy of the U.S.-coalition on Saladin highway.

The source said that the attack did not result in human casualties

This is the second attack of its kind in Iraq in the past 24 hours, as a similar attack took place in Babel governorate after midnight earlier today.