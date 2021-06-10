Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An employee of al-Rasheed bank found killed in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-10T13:19:19+0000
An employee of al-Rasheed bank found killed in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces reportedly found a dead body of an employee of al-Rasheed bank earlier today, Thursday, in his residence in the south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the victim was stabbed multiples and charger wire was found around his neck.

Security forces arrived at the crime scene, transferred the body to the morgue, and started an investigation into the circumstances of the crime.

The source said that the victim was home alone since his wife left to her family's residence in Saladin after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The victim's relatives had pointed fingers toward a neighbor who shares a history of strained relations with the dead employee.

related

Fires broke out in the PMF headquarters in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-08 17:31:10
Fires broke out in the PMF headquarters in Baghdad

Al-Asadi on the armed manifestations in Baghdad, "will not affect the security situation."

Date: 2020-12-27 12:33:14
Al-Asadi on the armed manifestations in Baghdad, "will not affect the security situation."

Security forces try to disperse a protest in Tahrir square in Baghdad with live bullets

Date: 2019-10-02 18:57:21
Security forces try to disperse a protest in Tahrir square in Baghdad with live bullets

The first comment from European Union on the events in central Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-07 11:53:05
The first comment from European Union on the events in central Baghdad

Sirens blaring in the Green zone

Date: 2021-02-18 17:22:34
Sirens blaring in the Green zone

PM al-Kadhimi: Baghdad-Erbil cooperation will halt terrorist attacks

Date: 2021-05-09 21:45:51
PM al-Kadhimi: Baghdad-Erbil cooperation will halt terrorist attacks

Fifteen civil defense teams put out a massive fire in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-02 16:03:13
Fifteen civil defense teams put out a massive fire in Baghdad

"Riot" forces try to storm Tahrir Square in Baghdad

Date: 2020-01-25 09:55:25
"Riot" forces try to storm Tahrir Square in Baghdad