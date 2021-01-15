Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An employee in Al-Anbar Retirement Directorate arrested in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-15T18:40:48+0000
An employee in Al-Anbar Retirement Directorate arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source in the Intelligence and Combating Terrorism Directorate in Al-Anbar Governorate revealed that a force in Baghdad, had arrested the head of the victims of terrorism department in Al-Anbar Retirement Directorate.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the employee Abdul Hilal Al-Nimrawi, a resident of Fallujah district, was arrested yesterday, noting that the reasons for his arrest have not been disclosed yet.

The source indicated that it was confirmed that there were no suspicions of corruption against the detained employee, adding that it is not the first time that an employee or citizen of Al-Anbar has been arrested by forces outside the governorate without disclosing the reason."

related

Third Corona death recorded in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-16 10:57:17
Third Corona death recorded in Baghdad

A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-04 09:44:13
A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad

Baghdad announces 25 corona virus cases recoveries

Date: 2020-04-13 10:03:44
Baghdad announces 25 corona virus cases recoveries

Iraqi authorities arrest 52 persons of different foreign nationalities in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-06 13:45:02
Iraqi authorities arrest 52 persons of different foreign nationalities in Baghdad

The United Nations condemns Taji attack in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-12 09:11:02
The United Nations condemns Taji attack in Baghdad

PMF members wounded in Green Zone attack

Date: 2020-11-17 21:02:36
PMF members wounded in Green Zone attack

Khomeini and Khamenei photos return to Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-19 21:03:21
Khomeini and Khamenei photos return to Baghdad

Baghdad indicates the health deterioration of two corona cases

Date: 2020-03-02 11:14:10
Baghdad indicates the health deterioration of two corona cases