An employee commits suicide in Diyala

Shafaq News / A local source in Diyala reported today, Thursday, that an employee committed suicide on the outskirts of Al-Abbara district, 15 km northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An employee working in the Ministry of Justice - Baquba Reform Department shot himself in the head, adding that an investigation has been opened to uncover the causes and circumstances of the incident.

No further details were disclosed.

It is noteworthy that Diyala witnessed during the current year about 4 suicide cases and attempts.