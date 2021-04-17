Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-17T10:05:28+0000
An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Saturday targeting a U.S. convoy in western Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq.

“An explosive device blew up near Shahid Nizar control area, western Dhi Qar without causing any causality.”

The source did not give any further detail.

There was no claim of responsibility.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

related

A second attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within a few hours

Date: 2021-03-29 09:07:53
A second attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within a few hours

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-18 19:47:22
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Within 24 hours, Two attacks target the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-05 12:09:14
Within 24 hours, Two attacks target the US-led Coalition in Iraq

A third attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within 24 hours

Date: 2021-02-19 05:30:02
A third attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within 24 hours

Iraq receives military equipment from the US-led Coalition

Date: 2021-04-06 20:31:27
Iraq receives military equipment from the US-led Coalition

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-28 11:54:38
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

US-led Coalition reveals new details about Al Asad Airbase attack

Date: 2021-03-03 08:10:08
US-led Coalition reveals new details about Al Asad Airbase attack

Within 24 hours, Four attacks target the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-07 14:00:53
Within 24 hours, Four attacks target the US-led Coalition in Iraq