An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Monday targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition in Babel Governorate.

“An explosive device blew up on a highway in Babel near the Global Coalition convoy without causing any causality”, a source told Shafaq News Agency.

There was no claim of responsibility.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.