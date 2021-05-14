An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Friday targeting a U.S. convoy on Al-Nasiriya Highway, southern Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency “The convoy drivers are Iraqis; they were carrying International Coalition equipment offered to the Iraqi authorities.”

The source did not give any further detail.

There was no claim of responsibility.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.