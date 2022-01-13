Report

An attack targets the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-13T16:29:42+0000
Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up targeting the Global Coalition north of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred on Thursday targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition while passing in Al-Tarmiyah district.

No causality was reported.

There was no claim of responsibility.

In the last few days, four separate attacks targeted the Coalition in Babel, Baghdad, and Muthanna.

Earlier, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by the majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

