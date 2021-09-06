Report

An attack targets the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-06T18:48:14+0000
An attack targets the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up targeting the Global Coalition in the middle of Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred on Monday targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition while passing on the borders of Babel Governorate.

No causality was reported.

There was no claim of responsibility.

Earlier, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by the majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

