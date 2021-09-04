An attack targets the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-04T15:28:23+0000

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Saturday targeting the Global Coalition in the south of Iraq. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion was targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition while passing on the borders of Al-Diwaniyah Governorate. No causality was reported. There was no claim of responsibility. Earlier, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country. On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by the majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport. Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks. Earlier this week, The US-led Coalition announced that attacked convoys carried logistical support equipment for the Iraqi forces and not to the Coalition. The official OIR military Spokesman, Wayne Marotto, said on Twitter, "there are no U.S./Coalition logistic convoys in Iraq - it is disinformation & propaganda. Equipment divested to the ISF in support of its Defeat Daesh mission through the CTEF Program is transported by Iraqi Civilian Logistic Convoys."

