An attack targets the Global Coalition in Iraq 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-19T16:38:39+0000
An attack targets the Global Coalition in Iraq 

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Friday targeting the Global Coalition in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq.

No causality was reported.

There was no claim of responsibility.

Few months ago, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

