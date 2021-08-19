An attack targets a transmission tower in Karbala

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Electricity announced on Thursday that electric transmission line was attacked with explosive devices north of Karbala.

The Ministry said in a statement that a tower of Musayyib - north of Karbala and Musayyib - east of Karbala transmission lines was “exposed to a cowardly act of sabotage which damage the transmission tower.”

Power went out completely across most of the country's Governorates, residents said, in some of the worst shortages this year.

Power from Iraq's main grid suffers year-round from hours-long cuts each day, but the shortages worsen during the hot summer months when temperatures regularly reach 50 degrees and households rely on air conditioning.

Iraqis blame a government that relies on energy imports from Iran and which they say has failed to develop Iraq's grid to serve its population.

Reduced power supplies from Iran and a series of attacks on power lines by militants have compounded the electricity crisis.