Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An attack targets a transmission tower in Karbala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-12T08:45:22+0000
An attack targets a transmission tower in Karbala

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced on Thursday that electric transmission lines were attacked in the Karbala governorate. 

The Ministry said in a statement, "an act of sabotage destroyed two transmission towers and led to a power outage in Karbala Governorate

The Ministry considered these frequent attacks as “a war against it,” adding that the citizen will continue “to pay the high prices for that war,” especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the high temperature in the Summer.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Electricity announced that the transmission line of Samarra - south of Tikrit was attacked with an explosive device.

The Northern Electricity Transmission General Company affiliated with the Ministry said that the line was “exposed to a cowardly act of sabotage which destroyed a transmission tower and damaged another.” Adding that the attack also affected the electric wires between the Abbasiya and Mukeshifa areas in Saladin Governorate”.

Power went out completely across most of the country's Governorates, residents said, in some of the worst shortages this year. 

Power from Iraq's main grid suffers year-round from hours-long cuts each day, but the shortages worsen during the hot summer months when temperatures regularly reach 50 degrees and households rely on air conditioning.

Iraqis blame a government that relies on energy imports from Iran and which they say has failed to develop Iraq's grid to serve its population. 

Reduced power supplies from Iran and a series of attacks on power lines by militants have compounded the electricity crisis.

related

Demonstration in Karbala.. Protestors clash with law enforcement in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-07-11 06:07:48
Demonstration in Karbala.. Protestors clash with law enforcement in Dhi Qar

Karbala to close entirely in the coming period

Date: 2020-07-28 19:14:19
Karbala to close entirely in the coming period

Massive fire near Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala

Date: 2021-01-10 12:19:54
Massive fire near Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala

Terrorists were arrested in Baghdad and Karbala

Date: 2021-06-09 09:23:41
Terrorists were arrested in Baghdad and Karbala

Karbala issues new measures to limit the spread of COVID-19

Date: 2021-07-23 07:02:59
Karbala issues new measures to limit the spread of COVID-19

Corona disrupts religious tourism in Karbala

Date: 2020-08-15 11:51:18
Corona disrupts religious tourism in Karbala

A civilian killed in Karbala

Date: 2021-03-21 21:04:52
A civilian killed in Karbala

Al-Wazni family accuses Karbala's Government of covering up for the killers

Date: 2021-06-20 18:46:29
Al-Wazni family accuses Karbala's Government of covering up for the killers