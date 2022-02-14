Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-14T06:32:53+0000
An attack targets a coffee shop in Miqdadiyah, no casualties

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an explosive device blew up near a coffee shop in Miqdadiyah district, northeast of Baqubah.

A security source in Diyala told Shafaq News Agency that the device exploded yesterday night, targeting a shop near Al-Zahraa Hospital in the center of Miqdadiyah district, causing only material damage.

"The security forces cordoned off the accident scene and stepped up security measures at the main entrances of the District." He added.

The was no claim for responsibility.

The Miqdadiyah areas in Diyala have been a target of frequent attacks and security incidents that killed security forces, government officials, and civilians and displaced thousands of families.

