Shafaq News /An attack targeted on Friday the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Al- Anbar Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that a PMF vehicle was hit by an explosive device on Friday in Akashat, north of Al-Qaim, Al- Anbar Governorate.

The explosion resulted in two injuries of the 19th Brigade of PMF, who moved to the hospital for treatment.