An attack targeted Iraq’ army aviation commander, no losses

Shafaq News / Iraq’ security forces on Thursday evening thwarted an attack on the army aviation commander in the capital, Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, “Iraqi military engineers dismantled an explosive device planted in front of the house of Samir Al-Maliki in the Arab neighborhood (Al-Hay Al-Araby), Mansour area, west of Baghdad, without causing any human losses.”

The source considered the attempt as a “surprising development for the security forces”, since the device was planted in a "very important" area.