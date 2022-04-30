Report

An attack targeted Ain Al-Assad Airbase in Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-30T19:37:12+0000
Shafaq News/ A missile attack targeted on Saturday the vicinity of Ain al-Assad Air Base in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq. A source said.

He did not provide further information

The so-called “Islamic Resistance in Iraq: "International Resistance Faction" claimed responsibility for the attack.

An unofficial statement of the faction said that it used two 122mm Grad missiles to target the Ain al-Assad base.

Ain Al-Assad is an Iraqi Armed Forces and the United States Armed Forces base located in Al Anbar Governorate, approximately 180km west of Baghdad.

British Armed Forces in Iraq also use the base. It was known initially as Qadisiyah Airbase. It was the second-largest U.S. military airbase in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

